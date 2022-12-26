Turvold Sentenced on Theft Charges

Destiny Turvold of Emmons, MN pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 28 and 29, 2021.

Turvold was sentenced to serve an additional indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Turvold was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.