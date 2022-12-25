Wright County Board to Hear From the Fair Board

The Wright County Board has moved their customary Monday meeting to Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday. The board will meet at 9am in the Supervisor’s Chambers of the Wright County Courthouse.

The supervisors will review minutes from the last meeting and approve claims for payment. They will then hear from the Wright County Fair Board on the current status of the fair and they will request continued funding to support the fair.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will give a status update on the current state of secondary roads in the county. Repairs and any current and future projects may be addressed in the report.

The board will review any old and new business before the county before adjourning.