Sunday Talk: Grassley Wishes Everyone Merry Christmas

AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: December 25, 2022

This time of year can get hectic as Iowans hustle and bustle to find the perfect gifts, bake cookies and prepare favorite holiday dishes for special gatherings with friends and loved ones.

I wanted to take a moment to thank you for all you do to support Barbara and me and our work for you. We are blessed to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior together this Christmas, and we are blessed to have your support.

’Tis the season of hope, good tidings, and good will, and we wish you a blessed holiday season with your loved ones.

Merry Christmas,

Chuck

AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

