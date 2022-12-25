Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!

IOWA NATIVE, ALEXIS TAYLOR, CONFIRMED AS UNDER SECRETARY AT USDA

I’m pleased that the Senate unanimously confirmed Iowa native, Alexis Taylor, to serve as Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Earlier this year, I sent a letter to President Biden urging him to quickly nominate two qualified individuals to the positions of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Chief Agriculture Negotiator at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). These roles had been vacant since the beginning of his administration, leaving American farmers, producers, and their families behind.

This position is vital to our farmers and producers, ensuring they have a voice at the table, and I’m glad to see it is finally being filled.

MY OP-ED ON SUPPORTING OUR SMALL BUSINESSES

Iowa small businesses employ 48% of our state’s entire workforce and power our rural main streets. In Congress, I will continue to support economic policies that reduce operating costs for 4th District small businesses and help them thrive. IOWA DELEGATION DEMANDS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HOLD MEXICO ACCOUNTABLE FOR UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES Last week, I was proud to join my Iowa colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai demanding that the Biden Administration hold the Mexican government accountable for banning biotech corn imports in violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). In 2021, Mexico accounted for 25% of U.S. corn exports, and I’m working to ensure that Iowa corn farmers can sell their quality product on a level playing field.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE WINS NAIA NATIONAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Congratulations to the Northwestern College football team on besting the Keiser Seahawks and winning the NAIA national championship! They make Orange City and all of the 4th District proud!

ONE MORE THING: MERRY CHRISTMAS!

The Christmas season is a time to rejoice and reflect on the birth of our Lord. I hope that you all have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family, friends, and loved ones this holiday season.