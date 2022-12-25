Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Candles Can be Dangerous Decorations if Left Unmonitored

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: December 24, 2022
Soy candles burn in glass jars. Comfort at home. Candle in a brown jar. Scent and light. Scented handmade candle. Aroma therapy. Christmas tree and winter mood. Cozy decor. Festive garland decoration

While some area homes were visited by a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer Saturday night, it’s hoped there’s also not a visit on Sunday from a fire truck. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says if you’re trying to add some holiday ambience to the room by lighting a few candles, do so with caution.

December is the peak time of year for candle fires and studies find almost three of every five December home fires are started by candles.

Christmas Day is also one of the top three days of the year for home cooking fires, but she says lighting candles may only increase the risk of a disaster.

Christmas tree fires don’t happen often, but when they do, they tend to be serious. An association report finds on average, one of every 52 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 135 total reported home fires.

