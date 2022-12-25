Candles Can be Dangerous Decorations if Left Unmonitored

While some area homes were visited by a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer Saturday night, it’s hoped there’s also not a visit on Sunday from a fire truck. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says if you’re trying to add some holiday ambience to the room by lighting a few candles, do so with caution.

December is the peak time of year for candle fires and studies find almost three of every five December home fires are started by candles.

Christmas Day is also one of the top three days of the year for home cooking fires, but she says lighting candles may only increase the risk of a disaster.

Christmas tree fires don’t happen often, but when they do, they tend to be serious. An association report finds on average, one of every 52 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 135 total reported home fires.