Wright County to Apply for RAISE Bridge Grant

The Wright County Board of Supervisors heard from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons regarding an opportunity for the county to benefit from federal funds for the construction of a bridge.

According to Clemons, the grant will pay for a substantial part of the construction and installation of the bridge.

Clemons asked the board to approve the grant application which, if approved, will save the county a substantial amount in project costs.

The county will learn if the application has been approved by the federal government in the fall of 2023.