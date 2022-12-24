North Iowa Outdoors: Join the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge!

What are your plans for New Year’s 2023? Iowa state parks and forests invite you to join the First Day Hike Challenge. Visit state parks on your own, or join a guided hike at several parks and forests. Whichever works for you, check in and take part in the First Day Hike Challenge through the State Park Passport!
How It Works:
- Check into any of more than 50 participating state parks and forests on the Park Passport from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
- Every check-in qualifies for a prize drawing for a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park, near Eldora, Iowa! Restrictions and booking fees apply.
- Visit as many parks as you want during the weekend — every check-in counts as a contest entry.
- As an option, join a Guided Hike at several parks, led by park staff and Friends Groups, with some offering hot chocolate and snacks. Find a guided hike.
Learn more about the First Day Hikes and sign up today!