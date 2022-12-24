AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Hancock County Board Approves a Series of Drainage Measures
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with several drainage issues and projects in the county. The board first looked at a change order according to Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.
The board then turned their attention to Drainage District 174.
Supervisor Gary Rayhons had a question as to the timing of the payment. The board approved the first installment payment on the project.
A third project involves reclassification according to Hinders.
The board took each project action into consideration.