Hancock County Board Approves a Series of Drainage Measures

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with several drainage issues and projects in the county. The board first looked at a change order according to Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.

The board then turned their attention to Drainage District 174.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons had a question as to the timing of the payment. The board approved the first installment payment on the project.

A third project involves reclassification according to Hinders.

The board took each project action into consideration.