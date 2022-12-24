Wind Chill Advisory WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews

Cooking Fires Spike During the Holidays

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: December 24, 2022

Along with Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the top three worst days of the year for cooking fires in Iowa and nationwide. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says December 24th and 25th will mean families and friends are gathering for big meals — and they’ll usually congregate in the kitchen.

As guests arrive, there’s frequently chaos as people set down food they’ve brought to share, perhaps a little too close to the open flames. Watch for plastic containers that might melt or towels that could burst into flame.

While a big part of the joy of the holidays is seeing kids and grandkids, she reminds safety should be your first priority while the cooking is underway.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires year-round, accounting for 49-percent all home fires reported to fire departments.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: December 24, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button