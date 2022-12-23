Vandeer Sentenced on Possession Charges

Alexander Vandeer of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 13, 2022.

Vandeer was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Vandeer was ordered to follow through with substance abuse treatment recommendations.