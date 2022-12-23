Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Wind Chill Warning WIND CHILL WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Matt Campbell believes his new stafff can return the program to winning ways

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal44 mins agoLast Updated: December 23, 2022

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell believes changes in his coaching staff will help return the program to its winning ways. Campbell fired offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength coach Dave Andrews after a 4-8 season, their worst since 2016.

Campbell says it is about finding ways to win the close games.

Despite the frustrating season, Campbell believes things are in place to get better.

Campbell promoted Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator.

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal44 mins agoLast Updated: December 23, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button