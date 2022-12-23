Iowa State Matt Campbell believes his new stafff can return the program to winning ways

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell believes changes in his coaching staff will help return the program to its winning ways. Campbell fired offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength coach Dave Andrews after a 4-8 season, their worst since 2016.

Campbell says it is about finding ways to win the close games.

Despite the frustrating season, Campbell believes things are in place to get better.

Campbell promoted Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator.