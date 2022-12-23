Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU 12/22 rankings
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
Last Week
|
1
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
9-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
North Linn
|
9-0
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen-St. Mary’s
|
7-0
|
4
|
5
|
Westwood
|
9-0
|
5
|
6
|
Woodbine
|
7-0
|
6
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
9-0
|
10
|
8
|
Central Elkader
|
7-0
|
9
|
9
|
West Fork
|
6-0
|
11
|
10
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
7-0
|
12
|
11
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
10-0
|
13
|
12
|
North Mahaska
|
9-1
|
14
|
13
|
Riceville
|
8-1
|
15
|
14
|
Stanton
|
7-1
|
7
|
15
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
8-2
|
8
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
Last Week
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
9-0
|
1
|
2
|
Central Lyon
|
7-0
|
2
|
3
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
6-1
|
3
|
4
|
Treynor
|
10-0
|
4
|
5
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
9-0
|
5
|
6
|
Cascade
|
8-0
|
6
|
7
|
Iowa City Regina
|
10-1
|
7
|
8
|
Pocahontas Area
|
5-1
|
8
|
9
|
Underwood
|
7-2
|
9
|
10
|
West Monona
|
6-0
|
10
|
11
|
South Hamilton
|
7-1
|
15
|
12
|
West Burlington
|
7-1
|
13
|
13
|
Mediapolis
|
6-1
|
14
|
14
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
6-1
|
11
|
15
|
Panorama
|
8-1
|
12
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
Last Week
|
1
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
7-0
|
1
|
2
|
Benton Community
|
9-1
|
3
|
3
|
Unity Christian
|
5-1
|
4
|
4
|
Solon
|
7-1
|
6
|
5
|
West Marshall
|
8-1
|
2
|
6
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
7-4
|
7
|
7
|
Cherokee
|
4-1
|
8
|
8
|
Des Moines Christian
|
7-2
|
12
|
9
|
Osage
|
6-1
|
5
|
10
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
6-4
|
9
|
11
|
Mount Vernon
|
5-4
|
10
|
12
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
6-3
|
11
|
13
|
Roland-Story
|
6-1
|
14
|
14
|
Monticello
|
8-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Harlan
|
6-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
Last Week
|
1
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
8-1
|
1
|
2
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
7-2
|
2
|
3
|
Ballard
|
7-1
|
4
|
4
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
5-2
|
5
|
5
|
North Polk
|
6-2
|
3
|
6
|
Decorah
|
8-2
|
6
|
7
|
Indianola
|
5-2
|
9
|
8
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
6-2
|
7
|
9
|
Carlisle
|
7-2
|
8
|
10
|
Central DeWitt
|
6-1
|
12
|
11
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
6-1
|
13
|
12
|
Gilbert
|
5-3
|
14
|
13
|
Winterset
|
5-3
|
11
|
14
|
Glenwood
|
6-2
|
NR
|
15
|
Marion
|
5-4
|
15
Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
Last Week
|
1
|
Waterloo West
|
8-0
|
1
|
2
|
Johnston
|
10-0
|
2
|
3
|
Pleasant Valley
|
8-0
|
3
|
4
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
6-3
|
5
|
5
|
Southeast Polk
|
8-1
|
4
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
8-3
|
8
|
7
|
Waukee Northwest
|
4-3
|
9
|
8
|
Davenport North
|
8-1
|
10
|
9
|
Dowling Catholic
|
5-4
|
11
|
10
|
Ankeny
|
5-4
|
7
|
11
|
Iowa City West
|
6-2
|
6
|
12
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
6-3
|
13
|
13
|
Des Moines North
|
8-1
|
14
|
14
|
Sioux City East
|
6-1
|
15
|
15
|
Linn-Mar
|
7-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Waukee (12)