HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU 12/22 rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal59 mins agoLast Updated: December 23, 2022
Class 1A
School
Record
Last Week
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
9-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
5-0
2
3
North Linn
9-0
3
4
Remsen-St. Mary’s
7-0
4
5
Westwood
9-0
5
6
Woodbine
7-0
6
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
9-0
10
8
Central Elkader
7-0
9
9
West Fork
6-0
11
10
Burlington Notre Dame
7-0
12
11
Winfield-Mount Union
10-0
13
12
North Mahaska
9-1
14
13
Riceville
8-1
15
14
Stanton
7-1
7
15
Martensdale-St. Marys
8-2
8
 
Class 2A
School
Record
Last Week
1
Dike-New Hartford
9-0
1
2
Central Lyon
7-0
2
3
Sibley-Ocheyedan
6-1
3
4
Treynor
10-0
4
5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
9-0
5
6
Cascade
8-0
6
7
Iowa City Regina
10-1
7
8
Pocahontas Area
5-1
8
9
Underwood
7-2
9
10
West Monona
6-0
10
11
South Hamilton
7-1
15
12
West Burlington
7-1
13
13
Mediapolis
6-1
14
14
Aplington-Parkersburg
6-1
11
15
Panorama
8-1
12
Class 3A
School
Record
Last Week
1
Estherville-Lincoln Central
7-0
1
2
Benton Community
9-1
3
3
Unity Christian
5-1
4
4
Solon
7-1
6
5
West Marshall
8-1
2
6
Center Point-Urbana
7-4
7
7
Cherokee
4-1
8
8
Des Moines Christian
7-2
12
9
Osage
6-1
5
10
Vinton-Shellsburg
6-4
9
11
Mount Vernon
5-4
10
12
Dubuque Wahlert
6-3
11
13
Roland-Story
6-1
14
14
Monticello
8-1
NR
15
Harlan
6-2
NR
Dropped Out:  West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
Last Week
1
Cedar Rapids Xavier
8-1
1
2
Dallas Center-Grimes
7-2
2
3
Ballard
7-1
4
4
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
5-2
5
5
North Polk
6-2
3
6
Decorah
8-2
6
7
Indianola
5-2
9
8
Clear Creek-Amana
6-2
7
9
Carlisle
7-2
8
10
Central DeWitt
6-1
12
11
Waverly-Shell Rock
6-1
13
12
Gilbert
5-3
14
13
Winterset
5-3
11
14
Glenwood
6-2
NR
15
Marion
5-4
15
 
Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)
 
 Class 5A
School
Record
Last Week
1
Waterloo West
8-0
1
2
Johnston
10-0
2
3
Pleasant Valley
8-0
3
4
West Des Moines Valley
6-3
5
5
Southeast Polk
8-1
4
6
Ankeny Centennial
8-3
8
7
Waukee Northwest
4-3
9
8
Davenport North
8-1
10
9
Dowling Catholic
5-4
11
10
Ankeny
5-4
7
11
Iowa City West
6-2
6
12
Iowa City Liberty
6-3
13
13
Des Moines North
8-1
14
14
Sioux City East
6-1
15
15
Linn-Mar
7-3
NR

Dropped Out: Waukee (12)
