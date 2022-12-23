Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Wind Chill Warning WIND CHILL WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 seconds agoLast Updated: December 23, 2022

The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.

Kossuth County has issued a tow ban until further notice and is asking everyone not to travel. Roads have become very dangerous, especially secondary roads. White out conditions are prevalent throughout the county. Officials are asking everyone to shelter in place.

Winnebago County Road department has also pulled their plows off of the roads until conditions improve. No travel is advised.

