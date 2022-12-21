North Iowa Community Schools Receive 13K

North Iowa Community Schools received a charitable grant of $13,015.00 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events.

“Right now, Valero is making a difference in our community, and we’re grateful for their support because it will help us close the learning gap created as a result of COVID.,” said Tina Henely, Elementary Principal, North Iowa Community Schools.

The funds will be used to purchase an IXL for three years for all K-12 students, approximately 450 students. IXL is personalized learning digital platform with comprehensive K-12 curriculum, individualized guidance, and real-time analytics, IXL meets the unique needs of each learner. This is like having an additional teacher in every classroom to provide meaningful instruction.

Due to the incredible generosity of Valero’s business partners, donors and sponsors, more than $22 million in net proceeds from the Valero Texas Open will be distributed to agencies across the United States, supporting the work of hundreds of charity partners like North Iowa Community Schools.