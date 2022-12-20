Possible Blizzard Like Conditions Ahead

The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still just days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.

Already locations in the area are making alternate plans. The City of Buffalo Center is changing residential garbage collection this week due to the potential storm. Residential collection will be on Wednesday.

Snow events may be declared in several locations throughout the area where city officials will ask residents to move their cars off of the streets in order to remove the snow.

Those who intend to travel for the holiday also might be making some changes. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington is cautioning everyone to have an emergency kit in their vehicle.

The kit should include a number of items according to Buffington.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire broadcast area. The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill Watch for counties west of Spencer and Storm Lake and all parts of Minnesota. Snows will begin to fall in the area on Wednesday along with strong winds, but that is not the worst of it. Meteorologist Alan Curtis with the National Weather Service laid out the storm track.

The strong winds will remain through Saturday according to Curtis, making travel difficult through most of Christmas Eve.