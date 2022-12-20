Wind Chill Watch WIND CHILL WATCH - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: IHSAA first edition rankings

For the first time, the IHSAA has released boys basketball rankings. In a new system announced in November, the IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a tool to help construct the postseason. Each class has a committee made up of two former coaches and one media member, along with three IHSAA staff members. The rankings will be released on Mondays throughout the season.

CLASS 4A

 

Rank School W L
1 Waukee Northwest 6 0
2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5 0
3 Waukee 6 1
4 Ankeny Centennial 5 1
5 Valley 4 2
6 Indianola 5 0
7 Sioux City East 7 0
8 Dubuque Senior 5 0
9 Cedar Falls 2 2
10 Iowa City West 4 1

 

CLASS 3A

 

Rank School W L
1 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 6 0
2 Bondurant-Farrar 6 0
3 North Polk 5 0
4 Humboldt 3 0
5 MOC-Floyd Valley 4 1
6 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 5 1
7 Clear Lake 4 0
8 Sioux Center 3 0
9 Ballard 4 1
10 Assumption, Davenport 4 2

 

CLASS 2A

 

Rank School W L
1 Central Lyon 4 0
2 Aplington-Parkersburg 5 0
3 Roland-Story 5 0
4 West Burlington 8 0
5 Western Christian, Hull 4 1
6 Wilton 5 0
7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8 0
8 Sioux Central 4 0
9 Camanche 5 1
10 MFL MarMac 7 0

 

CLASS 1A

 

Rank School W L
1 Grand View Christian 6 0
2 North Linn 7 0
3 Bellevue 8 0
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6 0
5 WACO 6 0
6 Lynnville-Sully 8 0
7 St. Mary’s, Remsen 3 0
8 West Harrison 6 1
9 Dunkerton 6 0
10 Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 7 0
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 20, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

