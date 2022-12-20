Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: IHSAA first edition rankings
For the first time, the IHSAA has released boys basketball rankings. In a new system announced in November, the IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a tool to help construct the postseason. Each class has a committee made up of two former coaches and one media member, along with three IHSAA staff members. The rankings will be released on Mondays throughout the season.
CLASS 4A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Waukee Northwest
|6
|0
|2
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|5
|0
|3
|Waukee
|6
|1
|4
|Ankeny Centennial
|5
|1
|5
|Valley
|4
|2
|6
|Indianola
|5
|0
|7
|Sioux City East
|7
|0
|8
|Dubuque Senior
|5
|0
|9
|Cedar Falls
|2
|2
|10
|Iowa City West
|4
|1
CLASS 3A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|6
|0
|2
|Bondurant-Farrar
|6
|0
|3
|North Polk
|5
|0
|4
|Humboldt
|3
|0
|5
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|4
|1
|6
|Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
|5
|1
|7
|Clear Lake
|4
|0
|8
|Sioux Center
|3
|0
|9
|Ballard
|4
|1
|10
|Assumption, Davenport
|4
|2
CLASS 2A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Central Lyon
|4
|0
|2
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|5
|0
|3
|Roland-Story
|5
|0
|4
|West Burlington
|8
|0
|5
|Western Christian, Hull
|4
|1
|6
|Wilton
|5
|0
|7
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|8
|0
|8
|Sioux Central
|4
|0
|9
|Camanche
|5
|1
|10
|MFL MarMac
|7
|0
CLASS 1A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Grand View Christian
|6
|0
|2
|North Linn
|7
|0
|3
|Bellevue
|8
|0
|4
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6
|0
|5
|WACO
|6
|0
|6
|Lynnville-Sully
|8
|0
|7
|St. Mary’s, Remsen
|3
|0
|8
|West Harrison
|6
|1
|9
|Dunkerton
|6
|0
|10
|Marquette Catholic, Bellevue
|7
|0