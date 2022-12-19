Garner Orders Survey on Solar Array Project

The Garner City Council was approached by an 11th Street Place Neighborhood group who were concerned about a solar array project nearby. Garner City Administrator Jim Collins explained that the concerns were justified.

Concerns were raised when the idea of the array was first discussed and then proposed for the area. Collins stated that the group was proactive when it came to preventing a water issue.

Collins also explained that the plans for the array have not been submitted.

The council moved to have the survey done to prevent possible future water issues at the site.