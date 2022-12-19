Emilyn O. Kitner, 93, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 11 am until service time at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Emilyn Ohm Kitner, the daughter of Arthur and Emma (Ohm) Dreyer, was born November 24, 1929, in Altadena, CA. At the age of 17 months, she moved with her family to Kossuth County, Iowa and attended country school. She graduated from Fenton High School in 1947 and then moved back to Altadena where she worked at a nursing home. On November 11, 1949, she was married to Robert Dean Kitner at the Lutheran Church in Thompson. They lived and farmed in Winnebago county until 1972 when they moved to Mercer, Missouri. In 1974 they returned to Iowa and lived in Polk, Clarke and Warren counties. Emilyn worked at a care center and motel for a few years. After Bob passed away in 2006, she remained in Warren County and in 2008 moved to Prairie View Apartments in Garner to be closer to family. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner.

Emilyn is survived by her children, Roger Kitner of New Virginia, IA, Lois (Loren) Bolkema of Oskaloosa, Robin Kitner of Des Moines, Russell Kitner of Des Moines, Dale (Laura) Kitner of Osceola and Linda (Paul) Thede of Boone; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; two children in infancy, Royden and Rebecca; son-in-law, Donald Standley; sisters, Elma Cameron, Hilda Walker, Frieda Geitzenauer, Agnes Strople, Mabel Priebe and Louise Gingerich; and brother, Arnold Dreyer.