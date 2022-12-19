Diane Howlett Barry of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Britt passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 75.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 , at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with lunch to follow at the church.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church preceding the funeral service.

Additionally, a celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Club Clubhouse, 910 W Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303 .

Diane was born in Mason City on April 7, 1947, to Clifford and Mildred (Fisher) Howlett of Britt, Iowa. She graduated from Britt High School and continued her education at Waldorf College in Forest City. Diane received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Education from Mankato University and then went on to teach in the public schools for nearly 15 years in Prescott, Arizona. She also homeschooled her children for many years and enjoyed tutoring her grandchildren as well. In addition, Diane taught piano and voice lessons, conducted the church choir and produced church musicals. After retiring from teaching, Diane discovered her true passion of spreading the Good News of our Lord and Savior. She began Realms of Glory Ministries with her husband Steve, where they ministered to the faith community through prayer meetings, interdenominational church conferences, weekly church services and more. She became an ordained minister and dedicated herself to meet the needs of the community through evangelism, prayer, and intercession.

Diane was the loving wife of Steve Barry; daughter of Mildred; mother to David (Angela), April (Josh), Angela (Tommy), and Autumn (Dustin); grandmother to Brian, Courteney, Brett, Clay, Cole, Dylan, Mackenzie, Luke, Lily, Thomas, and Grace; sister to Linda (Curt), Cliff (Barb), Dave (Pat), Jeanne (Dan), and Kurt. Diane also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford; sister, Edythe; and grandson Dallas.

Diane loved music, poetry, gardening, Iowa, and birds (especially cardinals). Her biggest laughs were had while playing the card game 500 with her family where she was the queen of “table-talk”. She loved attending her grandchildrens’ school events and sporting activities. She also found much joy in listening to her children sing as well as singing with Steve, and her brothers and sisters. She will be deeply missed, but we rejoice knowing that Diane is in heaven worshiping her Lord and Savior.