Wright County to Ban TikTok

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The board will first hear from the Wright County Library Association. They will give the board an annual update on library usage and programs. They will also formally request continued funding to support their efforts.

Wright County IT Director Andy Flagge will present to the board a resolution to ban the use of TikTok on county owned devices. After recent concerns surfaced about the app which has foreign origins, government agencies across the country have been banning it including the state of Iowa.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will ask the board to approve bridge #210 nomination for Iowa County Engineer’s Association Federal RAISE Grant submittal. The action would provide funding for repairs on the bridge. Clemons will also give the board an update on the current state of secondary roads.