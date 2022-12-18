Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

MY INTERVIEW WITH PIET WESTERBEEK

I had a productive conversation with Piet Westerbeek on Sioux County Radio about my Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, the EPA’s proposed RFS for the next three years, and Republicans’ commitment to repeal President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents.

MY OP-ED ON OUR COMMITMENT TO AMERICA Amid record inflation and economic distress, the voters have entrusted Republicans with the House majority, and we will deliver. In our Commitment to America, Republicans will work to balance the federal budget, end wasteful spending, and strengthen our economy.

AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY AWARD I was honored to be named a Pioneer for Prosperity by Americans for Prosperity for my work to enact conservative policy solutions to the crises facing our nation. From opposing wasteful spending to increasing domestic energy production, I’m committed to building a more prosperous and free America.

AGRICULTURE FOREIGN INVESTMENT TRANSPARENCY ACT Foreign investors – including China – own roughly 38 million acres of American farmland. That’s why I helped introduce the Agriculture Foreign Investment Transparency Act to monitor foreign purchases of U.S. farmland and protect our national and food security. American farmland belongs to American farmers, and this is the first step to making sure it stays that way.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ISSUES DIRECTIVE TO BAN TIKTOK ON STATE-OWNED DEVICES Governor Reynolds has issued a directive to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.