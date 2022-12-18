KIOW Sunday Church Announcements

The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view.

Forest City:

Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N. Best Street. Services are today at 10:30am and 6:30pm with Sunday School at 9am.

First Baptist Church at 18508 Highway 9. 10am Services-masks are encouraged. No Sunday School at this time.

First Congregational Church at 316 N. 6th Street. Services are today at 10:30am with a 9am Sunday School. (Fellowship at 10am)

Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church at 546 W. Street. Services are at 9am with a 10am Sunday School

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 246 S. Clark Street. Services are at 9:15am Worship and 10:15 Coffee Fellowship

Pilot Knob Lutheran Church (AALC) at 2391 330th Street. Services are today at 9am with a 10:15am Sunday School.

Springs of Life Foursquare Church on Highway 69 South. Services are at 10am with a 9am Sunday School.

St. James Catholic Church at 906 West O Street. Mass begins at 10:30am

Trinity Lutheran Church with services beginning at 1pm

United Methodist Church at 305 S. Clark Street. Services begin at 10am with an 11:15am Sunday School. (Fellowship at 11am).

Belmond

Bethany Reformed Church at 927 First Street NE. Services are today at 11am.

Calvary Baptist Church at 516 East Main Street. Services are today at 10am and 6pm.

Dayspring Assembly of God Church at 208 Sixth Avenue SW. Services are today at 10:30am.

Evangelical Free Church at Highway 69 North. Services are today at 9:30am.

Immanuel Reformed Church at 3157 130th Street. Services are today at 9:30am.

St. Olaf Lutheran Church at 2211 130th Street. Services are today at 10:30am.

Trinity Lutheran Church at 303 3rd Avenue NE. Services are today at 8:15am and 10:30am.

United Methodist Church at 1031 First Street SE. Services are today at 9:30am.

United Church of Christ at 116 west Main Street. Services are today at 11am.

Britt

Upper Flat Evangelical Free Church of Britt at 905 290th Street. Services are today at 10am with Bible study to follow.

Evangelical Free Church 810 at 2nd Avenue NW. Services are today at 10am with a 9am Sunday School

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 139 3rd Street SE. Mass begins at 8am.

Buffalo Center

Congregational Church at 201 2nd Street NW. Worship services are at 9am and 7pm with Sunday School at 10:15am.

First Reformed Church at 401 1st Street SW. Services are today at 9:30am with Church School at 11am

United Methodist Church at 215 1st Street NW. Services are at 10:15am with Fellowship at 11:15am.

Crystal Lake

Calvary Lutheran Church at 215 E. 2nd Street. Services are today at 11am

United Methodist Church at 215 S. Summit Avenue. Services are today at 8:30am with Fellowship at 9:30am

Fertile

Church of Christ at 3493 Eagle Avenue. Services are today at 10:15am with Sunday School at 9am and Fellowship at 10am.

Fertile Lutheran Church at 602 W. Washington Street. Services are today at 9:30am with Sunday School at 10:30am.

Garner

Evangelical Free Church new Life Ministry Center at 580 Highway 18 E. Services begin at 10am with a 9am Sunday School.

St. Boniface Catholic Church at 660 Bush Avenue. Mass begins at 10am with a 9:25am Profile Rosary

St. Paul Lutheran Church at 860 State Street. Services are today at 9am with at 10:15am Sunday School. Fellowship is at 10am.

Goodell

Goodell United Methodist Church will have services beginning at 11am with a 1:30pm Bible Study

Immanuel Lutheran Church at Highway 3 and U. S. 69. Services are today starting at 10:30am

Hanlontown

Grace Lutheran Church at 302 E 4th Street. Services are today at 9am with a 10:15am Sunday School. Fellowship is at 10am.

Joice

Bethany Lutheran Church at 201 Franke Street. Services are today at 10:30am with a 9:30am Sunday School and Fellowship.

Bethel Lutheran Church at 3906 Bluebill Avenue. Services are today at 10:25am with a 9am and a 10am Fellowship.

Klemme

Klemme United Methodist Church will have services beginning at 9:30am.

Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ will have services at 9am with a 10am Fellowship.

Lake Mills

Asbury United Methodist Church at 107 E. Main Street. Services are today at 10:30am.

New Hope Tabernacle at 101 S. Harrison. Services are today at 10am.

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 406 S. Grant. Mass begins at 8:30am with reconciliation at 7:45am.

Salem Lutheran Church at 401 S. Lake Street. Services are today at 8;30am and 10:30am with a 9:30am Fellowship.

Winnebago Lutheran Church at 40029 210th Avenue. Services are today at 10:30am with a 9:30am Fellowship.

Word of Faith Dominion Church at 45005 210th Avenue. Services are today at 10am. KIOW will broadcast services at noon.

Leland

Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 113th Avenue E.. Services are today at 9am with a 10:30am Sunday School

West Prairie Lutheran Church (LCMC) at 40041 150th Street. Services are today at 8:30am with a 9:45am Sunday School. Fellowship is at 9:30am.

Manly

Bethel United Methodist Church will have services today beginning at 10:30am

Miller

Faith Lutheran Church at 1985 290th Street in Garner Services are today at 9:30am with an 8:25am Sunday School

Northwood

Northwood Baptist Church will have services today beginning at 11am with Sunday School starting at 10am

Northwood First Lutheran Church will have services today beginning at 9am.

Northwood United Methodist Church will have services today beginning at 10:30am with Fellowship to follow at 11:30am

Scarville

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 105 E. 3rd Street. Services are today at 9am and a 10:15am Sunday School.

Scarville Synod Lutheran Church at 411 Logan Street. Services are today at 9am with a 10am Fellowship.

Thompson

Bethany Lutheran Church at 183 2nd Street. Services are today at 10:30am with a 9:30am Sunday School and Fellowship.

United Methodist Church with an 8:30am service and 9:30am Sunday School held at Bethany Lutheran.

Zion Lutheran Church (ELS) at 226 Monroe Street S.. Services are at 10:30am.

Titonka

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 110 34oth Street. Services are at 8:30am with a 9:40am Sunday School.

Ramsey Reformed Church at 3706 220th Avenue. Services are at 9:30am with an 11am Sunday School and a 10:30am Fellowship.

Woden

Christian Reformed Church with a 9:30am worship. Frist Presbyterian Church at 22 Bush Avenue. Services are today at 8:30am with a 9:45am Sunday School

St. John’s Lutheran Church at 302 2nd Street. Services are today at 10am.