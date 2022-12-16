Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
Obits

Theresa A. Thorland

Theresa A. Thorland

Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023.  Further details will be available at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, IA, or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

Photo of Rita Scherb

Rita Scherb

