Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, IA, or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221