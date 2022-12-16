Obits
Theresa A. Thorland
Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, IA, or to the donor’s choice.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
641-592-0221