A teen charged with assault will miss the remainder of the wrestling season

A central Iowa state wrestling champions season has ended just four matches into his junior campaign. According to a release from the Roland-Story school district, Kade Blume’s parents and the district have agreed Blume won’t participate in after-school activities for the remainder of the school year.

Blume recently pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in juvenile court. He had initially been charged as an adult in the case, which alleges he stripped the victim’s clothes off and penetrated the victim with a pencil. With Blume’s plea deal, the case was referred to juvenile court. Another teen was also charged in the case, but their name has not been released because they were charged in juvenile court.

Blume’s parents and the school district made the agreement Thursday after the fallout from the assault continued to affect the community and the school. The Knoxville wrestling team announced yesterday that they would change their schedule and not attend the wrestling tournament that Roland-Story is hosting tomorrow. Earlier this week, a school board member resigned, citing the lack of discipline for Blume, who returned to the mat last Saturday, winning his weight class. The two-time state champion sat out 20% of the season before returning last Saturday, which fulfills his discipline requirements from the school district.

In an interview with WHO-TV, Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating says the IHSAA has no jurisdiction to step in, citing a 1972 US Supreme Court case from Iowa – Bunger vs. IHSAA, that stated the IHSAA has no standing to create or enforce good conduct standing. Instead, Keating says it’s up to the local districts to develop and implement their own policies.

The third statement Roland-Story released yesterday stated that rumors it gave cheerleaders an ultimatum to either cheer for Blume or be removed from the team were false. The claims were made earlier this week by Roland-Story cheerleaders. The district stated team members did not have to cheer if they were uncomfortable.

The district said they would review their current good conduct policy for possible changes.