HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU December 15th Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 15, 2022
CLASS 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
6-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
5-0
2
3
North Linn
7-0
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
4-0
4
5
Westwood
7-0
5
6
Woodbine
6-0
6
7
Stanton
5-0
7
8
Martensdale St. Marys
7-1
8
9
Central Elkader
5-0
9
10
Council Bluffs St. Albert
7-0
11
11
West Fork
5-0
12
12
Burlington Notre Dame
6-0
13
13
Winfield-Mount Union
8-0
14
14
North Mahaska
6-1
NR
15
Riceville
6-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Montezuma (10), Clarksville (15)                                                                               
 
CLASS 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
7-0
1
2
Central Lyon
5-0
2
3
Sibley-Ocheyedan
6-0
3
4
Treynor
6-0
5
5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
7-0
6
6
Cascade
5-0
7
7
Iowa City Regina
7-1
8
8
Pocahontas Area
3-1
9
9
Underwood
4-2
4
10
West Monona
4-0
12
11
Aplington-Parkersburg
5-0
13
12
Panorama
6-0
15
13
West Burlington
5-1
NR
14
Mediapolis
5-1
11
15
South Hamilton
6-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Ridge View (10), Beckman Catholic (14)
 
 
CLASS 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville Lincoln Central
5-0
1
2
West Marshall
7-0
2
3
Benton Community
7-1
4
4
Unity Christian
4-1
5
5
Osage
5-0
6
6
Solon
5-1
7
7
Center Point-Urbana
5-3
3
8
Cherokee
3-1
8
9
Vinton-Shellsburg
5-2
9
10
Mount Vernon
4-3
10
11
Dubuque Wahlert
5-2
11
12
Des Moines Christian
5-2
12
13
West Liberty
3-2
13
14
Roland-Story
5-1
14
15
West Lyon
4-0
NR

Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (15)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Cedar Rapids Xavier
6-1
1
2
Dallas Center-Grimes
5-1
3
3
North Polk
5-1
4
4
Ballard
5-1
2
5
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
2-2
5
6
Decorah
6-1
6
7
Clear Creek-Amana
5-1
7
8
Carlisle
5-1
11
9
Indianola
3-2
10
10
Lewis Central
4-2
9
11
Winterset
5-1
12
12
Central DeWitt
4-1
NR
13
Waverly-Shell Rock
4-1
NR
14
Gilbert
4-2
14
15
Marion
4-3
15
 
Dropped Out: North Scott (8), ADM (13)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Waterloo West
6-0
1
2
Johnston
6-0
2
3
Pleasant Valley
5-0
3
4
Southeast Polk
7-0
4
5
West Des Moines Valley
5-1
8
6
Iowa City West
5-0
7
7
Ankeny
5-2
10
8
Ankeny Centennial
6-3
6
9
Waukee Northwest
3-3
5
10
Davenport North
5-1
11
11
Dowling Catholic
3-4
9
12
Waukee
2-4
12
13
Iowa City Liberty
4-3
13
14
Des Moines North
5-1
14
15
Sioux City East
5-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (15)
