Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU December 15th Rankings
CLASS 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
6-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
North Linn
|
7-0
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
4-0
|
4
|
5
|
Westwood
|
7-0
|
5
|
6
|
Woodbine
|
6-0
|
6
|
7
|
Stanton
|
5-0
|
7
|
8
|
Martensdale St. Marys
|
7-1
|
8
|
9
|
Central Elkader
|
5-0
|
9
|
10
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
7-0
|
11
|
11
|
West Fork
|
5-0
|
12
|
12
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
6-0
|
13
|
13
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
8-0
|
14
|
14
|
North Mahaska
|
6-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Riceville
|
6-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Montezuma (10), Clarksville (15)
CLASS 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
7-0
|
1
|
2
|
Central Lyon
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
6-0
|
3
|
4
|
Treynor
|
6-0
|
5
|
5
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
7-0
|
6
|
6
|
Cascade
|
5-0
|
7
|
7
|
Iowa City Regina
|
7-1
|
8
|
8
|
Pocahontas Area
|
3-1
|
9
|
9
|
Underwood
|
4-2
|
4
|
10
|
West Monona
|
4-0
|
12
|
11
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
5-0
|
13
|
12
|
Panorama
|
6-0
|
15
|
13
|
West Burlington
|
5-1
|
NR
|
14
|
Mediapolis
|
5-1
|
11
|
15
|
South Hamilton
|
6-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Ridge View (10), Beckman Catholic (14)
CLASS 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
|
5-0
|
1
|
2
|
West Marshall
|
7-0
|
2
|
3
|
Benton Community
|
7-1
|
4
|
4
|
Unity Christian
|
4-1
|
5
|
5
|
Osage
|
5-0
|
6
|
6
|
Solon
|
5-1
|
7
|
7
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
5-3
|
3
|
8
|
Cherokee
|
3-1
|
8
|
9
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
5-2
|
9
|
10
|
Mount Vernon
|
4-3
|
10
|
11
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
5-2
|
11
|
12
|
Des Moines Christian
|
5-2
|
12
|
13
|
West Liberty
|
3-2
|
13
|
14
|
Roland-Story
|
5-1
|
14
|
15
|
West Lyon
|
4-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
6-1
|
1
|
2
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
5-1
|
3
|
3
|
North Polk
|
5-1
|
4
|
4
|
Ballard
|
5-1
|
2
|
5
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
2-2
|
5
|
6
|
Decorah
|
6-1
|
6
|
7
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
5-1
|
7
|
8
|
Carlisle
|
5-1
|
11
|
9
|
Indianola
|
3-2
|
10
|
10
|
Lewis Central
|
4-2
|
9
|
11
|
Winterset
|
5-1
|
12
|
12
|
Central DeWitt
|
4-1
|
NR
|
13
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
4-1
|
NR
|
14
|
Gilbert
|
4-2
|
14
|
15
|
Marion
|
4-3
|
15
Dropped Out: North Scott (8), ADM (13)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Waterloo West
|
6-0
|
1
|
2
|
Johnston
|
6-0
|
2
|
3
|
Pleasant Valley
|
5-0
|
3
|
4
|
Southeast Polk
|
7-0
|
4
|
5
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
5-1
|
8
|
6
|
Iowa City West
|
5-0
|
7
|
7
|
Ankeny
|
5-2
|
10
|
8
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
6-3
|
6
|
9
|
Waukee Northwest
|
3-3
|
5
|
10
|
Davenport North
|
5-1
|
11
|
11
|
Dowling Catholic
|
3-4
|
9
|
12
|
Waukee
|
2-4
|
12
|
13
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
4-3
|
13
|
14
|
Des Moines North
|
5-1
|
14
|
15
|
Sioux City East
|
5-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (15)