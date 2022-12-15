Doris J. Jorgensen, 90, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2nd Street in Thornton.

