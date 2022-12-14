Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Special Weather Statement SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT - Freeborn County MN
Crime & PoliceNews

Spencer Sentenced on Several Drug Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: December 14, 2022

An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to meth, marijuana and gun-related charges.
According to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa. Court records indicate Spencer was part of a drug ring that sold meth in 2021 and he made several trips to California to pick up meth and even had it mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Spencer was arrested after he made three meth sales to undercover officers. He pleaded guilty in August to possessing and distributing meth and marijuana as well as a gun possession charge.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: December 14, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button