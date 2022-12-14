Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Medallion Has Been Found in Forest City

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor41 mins agoLast Updated: December 14, 2022

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce along with area businesses were all a part of the Forest City Medallion Hunt. The contest pitted residents with daily clues as to the whereabouts of the medallion, which was not buried, in water, or along a riverbank.

The clues were posted on Facebook and given every morning on KIOW which led to the whereabouts of the medallion.

On Wednesday, the medallion was found. Rick and Audrey Skjeie of Forest City won the $300.00 in Chamber Bucks.

