HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Albert Lea tops Lake Mills in wrestling dual

The Lake Mills wrestling team hosted Albert Lea Tuesday night for a dual you watched live at KIOW.com. The Tiger won 11 of the 14 weight classes, “It was a very disappointing evening for our team,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “When getting Albert Lea on the schedule for this year and beyond, the goal was to wrestle a great program and give them a tough challenge.”

Lake Mills will now travel to the Battle of Waterloo this weekend to wrestle six dual against some of the best teams in Iowa. “We have a lot of improving to do when it comes to technique and conditioning.” Brandenburg said, “The season is almost half over, so the time to do that has to be now.”

Albert Lea Area 52, Lake Mills 15

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) dec. Ryan Collins, 10-4. 113- Dylan Groess (A) dec. Geraldo Vazquez, 5-0. 120- Michael Olson (A) pinned Royce Peterson, 1:41. 126- Logan Davis (A) pinned Carter Helgeson, 1:15. 132- Alvin Wasmoen (A) maj. dec. Hayden Helgeson, 9-1. 138- Brody Ignaszewski (A) pinned Steve Brandenburg, 5:06. 145- Nick Korman (A) pinned Justin Rygh, 34. 152- Mavrick Attig (A) dec. Austin Stene, 7-3. 160- Mason Attig (A) dec. Garrett Ham, 8-3. 170- Luke Moller (A) dec. Beau Kaufman, 10-6. 182- Kadin Indrelie (A) pinned Noah Bloedel, :17. 195- Andrew Grunhovd (L) pinned Evan Schoeder, 1:47. 220- Pat Holcomb (A) pinned Ethan Lawson, 1:07. 285- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Ben Schwemmler, :45.