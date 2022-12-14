Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iowa knocks off West Hancock, plus all other area scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 14, 2022
GIRLS

North Iowa 52 West Hancock 49

First win for North Iowa over WH since 2014.

Bishop Garrigan 71 GHV 41

North Union 56 Belmond-Klemme 39

West Fork 75 Central Springs 31

Osage 55 North Butler 27

Newman Catholic 60 Rockford 22

BOYS

West Hancock 47 North Iowa 46

GHV 74 Bishop Garrigan 49

North Union 76 Belmond-Klemme 20

West Fork 57 Central Springs 54

Newman Catholic 91 Rockford 53

Osage 58 North Butler 40

 

 

