Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iowa knocks off West Hancock, plus all other area scores
GIRLS
North Iowa 52 West Hancock 49
First win for North Iowa over WH since 2014.
Bishop Garrigan 71 GHV 41
North Union 56 Belmond-Klemme 39
West Fork 75 Central Springs 31
Osage 55 North Butler 27
Newman Catholic 60 Rockford 22
BOYS
West Hancock 47 North Iowa 46
GHV 74 Bishop Garrigan 49
North Union 76 Belmond-Klemme 20
West Fork 57 Central Springs 54
Newman Catholic 91 Rockford 53
Osage 58 North Butler 40