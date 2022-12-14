Gov. Reynolds Issues Directive to Ban Access to TikTok on State of Iowa Devices

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a directive to the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”