The area community blood supply has been low due to donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost the blood supply heading into the winter season.

The Britt Community Blood Drive is today from 1pm to 6pm in the Main Lobby of the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Avenue South. Those who would like to schedule a blood donation appointment can go online to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.