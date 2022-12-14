22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 15

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills.

Denton Kingland helped Lake Mills to three wins last week.

In a 66-61 win over Bishop Garrigan, Kingland scored a game-high 22 points and was 7/7 from the free-throw line with four rebounds and three assists.

In a 64-57 win over West Hancock, Kingland scored a career-high 29 points, was 8/9 from the free-throw line, made five three-point baskets, collected four rebounds, and had three assists.

In a 69-43 win over Saint Ansgar, Kingland scored 14 points, collected five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and added two more three-pointers.