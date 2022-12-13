Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Franklin County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
NewsPolitics & Government

Gov. Reynolds Issues Statement in Response to Court Ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Law

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 mins agoLast Updated: December 13, 2022

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the district court ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat Law:

“I’m very disappointed in the ruling filed today by the district court, but regardless of the outcome, this case was always going to the Iowa Supreme Court. We will appeal this decision immediately. As the Iowa and US Supreme Courts have made clear, there is no fundamental right to an abortion. The decision of the people’s representatives to protect life should be honored, and I believe the court will ultimately do so. As long as I’m Governor, I will continue to fight for the sanctity of life and for the unborn.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 mins agoLast Updated: December 13, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button