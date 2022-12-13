Dale E. Knecht, 72 of Thompson, IA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Ben Valentine and Father Marcus Knecht officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 15 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. A Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.

Burial will be held in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery.