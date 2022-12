The state expert who tracks the deer population in the state says the herd has been healthy this year. The Department of Natural Resource’s Tyler Harms says Hemorrhagic Disease has been a problem in the past, but not this year.

Harms says they’ve held several public information meetings on Chronic Wasting Disease.

Harms says they keep track of the disease by asking hunters to donate samples during the season.

The first shotgun deer season is underway now and wraps up on December 7th.