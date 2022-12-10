Iowa House to Focus on Substantial Property Tax Relief is 2023

The Republican who’ll lead the tax policy committee in the Iowa House next year says property tax relief will be his primary focus. Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton says property taxes have exploded over the last decade.

Kaufmann says he’s interested in making substantial changes that lead to property tax relief.

Senator Dan Dawson, the Republican from Council Bluffs whose chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, has also said property tax changes will be the top priority for Senate Republicans in 2023. Last month at the Republican Governors Association meeting, Governor Kim Reynolds said her priority in the next four years is eliminating the Iowa income tax. She did not mention property taxes.