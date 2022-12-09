North Iowa Choral Society to Perform Sunday

North Iowa Choral Society will perform its annual holiday concert, “Let There Be Peace,” on Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium. The ensemble is directed by Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burk. Ferjak admitted that there was a reason for the title given to the concert.

Messages of peace and joy will be performed including choruses from Handel’s Messiah, which also includes invited vocalists from our North Iowa area community. There will be a number of solos and small ensembles performed from within the choral group along with area instrumentalists.

This year, the Choral Society decided to bring in some very special guests according to Ferjak.

North Iowa Choral Society also honors Ferjak’s many years directing the ensemble and her final directorial performance.

Admittance to the performance will be a goodwill offering at the door of the auditorium. Vocalists interested in becoming a member of North Iowa Choral Society should contact Choral Society President, Julie Phillips, at 641-529-6039.