HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU December 8th rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 9, 2022
CLASS 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
3-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
4-0
2
3
North Linn
5-0
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
4-0
4
5
Westwood
4-0
5
6
Woodbine
5-0
6
7
Stanton
3-0
7
8
Martensdale St. Marys
5-1
8
9
Central Elkader
4-0
9
10
Montezuma
3-0
11
11
Council Bluffs St. Albert
5-0
NR
12
West Fork
4-0
12
13
Burlington Notre Dame
4-0
14
14
Winfield-Mount Union
6-0
15
15
Clarksville
4-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: East Mills (10), Earlham (13)                                                                                       
 
CLASS 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
4-0
1
2
Central Lyon
4-0
2
3
Sibley-Ocheyedan
5-0
3
4
Underwood
3-1
4
5
Treynor
3-0
5
6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
5-0
6
7
Cascade
2-0
7
8
Iowa City Regina
4-1
8
9
Pocahontas Area
3-1
9
10
Ridge View
2-1
10
11
Mediapolis
3-0
12
12
West Monona
3-0
13
13
Aplington-Parkersburg
4-0
NR
14
Beckman Catholic
3-0
NR
15
Panorama
3-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (12), Hinton (14), Bellevue (15)
 
 
CLASS 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville Lincoln Central
4-0
1
2
West Marshall
5-0
3
3
Center Point-Urbana
4-1
4
4
Benton Community
4-1
5
5
Unity Christian
2-1
2
6
Osage
3-0
6
7
Solon
4-0
9
8
Cherokee
3-1
7
9
Vinton-Shellsburg
3-2
8
10
Mount Vernon
3-2
10
11
Dubuque Wahlert
3-1
11
12
Des Moines Christian
3-1
12
13
West Liberty
2-2
15
14
Roland-Story
3-1
NR
15
Spirit Lake
4-1
NR

Dropped Out: Davenport Assumption (13), Grinnell (14)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Cedar Rapids Xavier
5-0
1
2
Ballard
4-0
3
3
Dallas Center-Grimes
3-1
4
4
North Polk
3-1
5
5
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
1-2
2
6
Decorah
3-1
7
7
Clear Creek-Amana
3-1
8
8
North Scott
2-2
6
9
Lewis Central
3-0
9
10
Indianola
2-1
10
11
Carlisle
3-1
11
12
Winterset
4-0
15
13
ADM
4-2
NR
14
Gilbert
3-1
11
15
Marion
3-2
14
 
Dropped Out: Mason City (13)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Waterloo West
4-0
1
2
Johnston
4-0
2
3
Pleasant Valley
3-0
4
4
Southeast Polk
5-0
8
5
Waukee Northwest
3-1
NR
6
Ankeny Centennial
5-1
3
7
Iowa City West
3-0
7
8
West Des Moines Valley
3-1
5
9
Dowling Catholic
2-3
6
10
Ankeny
2-2
9
11
Davenport North
3-1
11
12
Waukee
1-3
12
13
Iowa City Liberty
3-2
13
14
Des Moines North
3-1
14
15
Linn-Mar
4-1
15
 
Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt (10)
