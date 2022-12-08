Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Stacey A. O’Neill

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer1 hour agoLast Updated: December 8, 2022

Stacey A. O’Neill, 73 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685

