Obits
Stacey A. O’Neill
Stacey A. O’Neill, 73 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
641-585-2685