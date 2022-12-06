Una Vocis to Honor the Late Dr. Gene Kuehn During Christmas Concert December 10

Una Vocis Choral Ensemble, under the direction of Dennis Lee, will present its annual holiday concert, Prairie Christmas, on Saturday, December 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, at 7:00 p.m. Featuring choral works by Midwestern composers, the concert will present the premiere performance of Joseph Was the Earthly Father , by Clear Lake’s Mary Jane Crail, in honor of the late Dr. Gene Kuehn. Gene sang with Una Vocis for many years and served on the group’s Board of Trustees. He is remembered for his quick wit, generosity, and lovely baritone voice.

In addition to Crail, featured Midwestern composers of this concert are Elaine Hagenberg, Stephen Paulus, Carol Barnett, Abbie Betinis, Dale Warland, Jocelyn Hagen, and Howard Helvey. Una Vocis will be accompanied by harpist Acacia Scott as well as local musicians Ken Bahls on cello, Skyler Lee on oboe, and Maria Meyer on flute. NordKor, the Una Vocis youth choir under the direction of Melissa Shallberg, will also perform. Enjoy the return of the group’s Savories and Sweets reception in the parish hall immediately following the concert.

Available at the reception will be the latest Una Vocis’ Christmas CD, Prairie Christmas , showcasing music from the evening’s concert and last year’s A Starry Sky . The CD was produced with financial support from the John K. & Luise V. Hanson Family Foundation, the Tomson Family Foundation, and First Citizens Charitable Foundation.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and are available at Soyphisticated Candles (932 East State Street, Mason City), from Una Vocis members, or on the Una Vocis web site: www.unavocis.org. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for adults and $5 for students.