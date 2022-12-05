MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Feenstra Delivers Remarks on the House Floor in Support of Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in strong support of legislation he introduced – the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act ­– with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA). U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) introduced it in the Senate where it passed unanimously.

This legislation would authorize a pilot program at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to assist rural communities with developing local programs that help reduce opioid abuse and overdoses while providing first responders with additional tools to save lives.

