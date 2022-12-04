Hancock County Board to Discuss Drainage Projects

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to hear County Engineer Jeremy Purvis’ report on Secondary Roads and to consider payroll changes. He will ask the board to approve a final payment on the bridge project BROS-SWAP-C041(125)—FE-41 to Merryman Bridge Construction Company.

Drainage matters will be taken up next as the board will hear from Ann Hinders, Hancock County Drainage Clerk who will ask the board to consider a second change order for Drainage District #1 and 2 East Main. Then she will ask the board to consider a second pay estimate for Drainage District #1 and 2 East Main with Reutzel Excavating, Inc., then consider a fourth change order for Drainage District #1 and 2 South Main. Finally, she will ask the board to consider an eleventh pay estimate for DD # 1 and 2 South Main with Reutzel Excavating, Inc.

The supervisors must act on a completion of work report for Drainage District #1 and 2 East

Main and set date and time for completion of work hearing. Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk will work with the board on the report and for DD # 1 and 2 South Main too. The supervisors must set a date and time for completion of work hearing.

The supervisors are moving forward on improving their workplace. They will consider signing of AIA contract between Hancock County and Dean Snyder Construction for the East Entrance Vestibule and Northwest Tower Roof Repair projects.