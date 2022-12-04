Gary E. Thorson, 82, of Garner died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials preferred to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Gary Eugene Thorson, the son of Oren “Buryl” and Helen (Varo) Thorson, entered this world on September 27, 1940, in Mason City. He was baptized and confirmed at Kanawha Lutheran Church. Gary was raised as an only child, graduating from Kanawha High School in 1958 with his one and only sweetheart, Carmin. After high school Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood for six months and served until he was discharged in 1966. He and Carmin were married on November 30, 1963, at the Kanawha Methodist Church. They settled down in Garner where Gary spent 39 years working for the Rural Electric Co-operative (REC), later Prairie Energy, and raising three children. Gary was a father, husband, and a friend to most everyone he met. He enjoyed a good game of cards, camping, deer hunting, with a special love of bow hunting and archery. He participated in semi-professional archery tournaments for over 40 years, winning countless trophies that still decorate the basement of the family home. After retiring, he enjoyed his grandchildren’s school, church and sports events, working part-time in his friend Larry’s archery shop, volunteering at Faith Lutheran Church where he was a member, and traveling across the country by train with Carmin.

Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carmin; son, Todd (Jill) Thorson of Lake Mills; daughter, Tara Thorson of Minneapolis, MN; son, Tim (Erica) Thorson of Huxley, IA; his beloved grandchildren, Makenzie (Dawson) VanRwysyk and Dalton, Lane, and Kaia Thorson; and brother-in-law, Ken Lein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Lou, Janis and Jane; and brothers-in-law, Tom and Fred.

www.cataldofuneralhome.com

(641) 923-2841