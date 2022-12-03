North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Doing a Study on Gray Foxes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting a pilot study on the state’s gray fox population. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says the study comes as the number of animals is dropping.

Evelsizer says it’s puzzling because it’s not an issue in other areas of the country.

He says for example, the gray fox population is doing great in the southeastern U. S. Evelsizer says they’ve gotten five g-p-s collars from Iowa State to use in the grey fox study.

One a trapper has caught a fox, then the DNR will see if it can be a part of the pilot study.

He says the information they gather from the tracking will hopefully confirm some of the thoughts they have on what may be happening.

The DNR says the gray fox can be found statewide, but their core area is eastern and southern Iowa, in forested habitats, like cedar thickets, deciduous forests, the driftless region, on old farms and overgrown pastures.