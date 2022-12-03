North Iowa Outdoors: Bobcat Population Doing Well

The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas.

Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories.

The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county.

And then the three tiers of southern Iowa counties are open to a three-bobcat bag limit.” Evelsizer says the trapping helps keep the populations from getting out of control.

You can find out more about bobcat trapping on the Iowa DNR’s website.