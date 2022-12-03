Health & LivingNews

Area Gas Prices Drop Slightly

AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: December 1, 2022
Gas prices in the state are following the national trend and continue to drop. AAA says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.21 cents, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago. Davenport has the lowest average price of $2.98 a gallon. AAA says the price of oil has dropped on fears of an economic slowdown, and that has led to the drop in gas prices. The national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.54 cents, which is down 12 cents from last week.

