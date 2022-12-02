Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from 12/1/2022

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 2, 2022

AT GARNER

Lake Mills 39 GHV 31

Lake Mills 42 Newman Catholic 28

Nashua-Plainfield 56 Lake Mills 19

Nashua-Plainfield 62 GHV 12

Nashua-Plainfield 73 Newman Catholic 3

Newman Catholic 31 GHV 30

AT MANLY

Central Springs 48 Forest City 36

Eagle Grove 43 Forest City 33

AT OSAGE

Osage 82 Northwood-Kensett 0

North Union 54 North Butler-Clarksville 30

Osage 74 North Union 6

North Butler-Clarksville 60 Northwood-Kennett 18

Osage 75 North Butler-Clarksville 6

North Union 60 Northwood-Kensett 18

(Girls at OSAGE)

Osage 63 North Central 18

 

