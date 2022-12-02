Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from 12/1/2022
AT GARNER
Lake Mills 39 GHV 31
Lake Mills 42 Newman Catholic 28
Nashua-Plainfield 56 Lake Mills 19
Nashua-Plainfield 62 GHV 12
Nashua-Plainfield 73 Newman Catholic 3
Newman Catholic 31 GHV 30
AT MANLY
Central Springs 48 Forest City 36
Eagle Grove 43 Forest City 33
AT OSAGE
Osage 82 Northwood-Kensett 0
North Union 54 North Butler-Clarksville 30
Osage 74 North Union 6
North Butler-Clarksville 60 Northwood-Kennett 18
Osage 75 North Butler-Clarksville 6
North Union 60 Northwood-Kensett 18
(Girls at OSAGE)
Osage 63 North Central 18