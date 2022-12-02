NewsPolitics & Government
Feenstra Votes for Several Bills to Support America’s Veterans
Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, four pieces of legislation to support our nation’s veterans.
“Our veterans are the finest Americans among us. They honorably answered the call to serve our nation at home and abroad, protecting our families and promoting freedom around the world,” said Rep. Feenstra. “As a grateful nation, it is our responsibility to provide our veterans with the quality healthcare, housing, and benefits they have earned. In Congress, I will continue to stand up for our veterans and honor our promise to these incredible Americans and their families.”
The four pieces of legislation that Feenstra supported are as follows:
- The Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act, which authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to award grants to states and tribes for the purpose of improving outreach to veterans and their families regarding benefits and programs for which they may be eligible and facilitating access to such benefits.
- The Mark O’Brien VA Clothing Allowance Improvement Act, which changes the VA’s current clothing allowance to automatically renew on an annual basis and establish requirements for the VA to review cases.
- The Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act, which authorizes the VA to pay for certain veterans to receive care in a medical foster home, which is an at-home non-institutional care setting for those who are unable to live on their own and require long-term care.
- The DOULA for VA Act, which requires the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to carry out a study on the feasibility and advisability of furnishing doula services for pregnant veterans, or formerly pregnant veterans receiving post-partum care, who are enrolled in VA healthcare.