Gov. Reynolds Appoints Kathryn Austin as District Associate Judge
Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Kathryn Austin as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B.
Austin, of Eldora, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant County Attorney in Marshall County. She received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and her law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.
Austin fills a vacancy created by the retirement of District Associate Judge Kim Riley. Judicial Election District 2B includes Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.